Cardi B Rants Against Fame Expectations After Australia Paparazzi Run-In

Cardi B did NOT like a swarm of paps in Australia making nasty comments about her relationship with Offset while demanding she show face ... and she let 'em know it.

The "Money" rapper took to Instagram Sunday to lay into a few pushy cameramen and women who bum-rushed her in Sydney Saturday when she landed at the airport. Cardi was covering her head and didn't want to stop to answer questions, take pics ... nothin'.

One of the male paps shouted at her as she walked by ... "You're in Sydney now, mate, you're in Australia. It's our rules, not yours, buddy ... be clear on that."

Cardi asked them to leave her alone, but a female photog shouted something even nastier at her, saying ... "No wonder your husband left you." Cardi B's publicist, Patientce, became irate and got in the pap's face ... threatening to hit her if she didn't ease up.

CB is now speaking on the confrontation herself, and it's pretty clear ... she's not going to play by anyone's "rules" of celebrity engagement. She says she stays true to herself, unlike other celebs whom she didn't name, and insists she'll continue to do so despite being dogged by the media.

Cardi also touches on drug use in Hollywood, and says she now understands why so many stars turn to substances, while some go on to kill themselves.

Rest easy, though ... she says that's never going to happen to her, no matter how tough the fame game gets.