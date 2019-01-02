Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella With Tame Impala & Childish Gambino

Ariana Grande to Headline Coachella with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala

Ariana Grande will headline this year's Coachella music festival along with Tame Impala and Childish Gambino.

Coachella released its lineup Wednesday night and revealed Ariana will be the final performer of the event ... which goes for two weekends outside Palm Springs, California. Other acts include Kid Cudi, Zedd, Khalid, Pusha T, Solange and Weezer.

Grande is coming off a massive end to 2018, with her single "Thank U, Next" and plenty of headlines including her broken engagement with Pete Davidson and death of her ex Mac Miller.

TMZ broke the story ... Kanye was in negotiations as one of the festival's headliners but ultimately decided against it because he wasn't allowed to design his own stage.

Coachella sees more than 100,000 people attend per weekend each year.