Olivia Newton-John Looking Great for Lunch Date ... Death Reports Be Damned

Olivia Newton-John Out for Lunch, Looking Healthy After Death Rumors

Olivia Newton-John looks great, which would only come as a surprise if you believed a report that claimed she was "clinging to life."

The legendary "Grease" star was out in Santa Barbara Wednesday on the way to grab lunch with her husband ... smiling and looking very alive and well.

Olivia debunked death bed speculation later in the day by cheerfully wishing everyone a Happy New Year and dropping a famous Mark Twain quote -- and these pics back up those words.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

As you may know ... Olivia's a cancer survivor, who announced in 2017 she was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her spine.

She said it was going well at the time and her outlook was positive ... and all signs point to that still being the case.