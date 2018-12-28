Selena Gomez Seen Leaving Pilates Wearing 'Choose Empathy' Sweatshirt

Selena Gomez Wants Everyone to 'Choose Empathy'

Selena Gomez is continuing on her road to wellness ... with a positive New Year's message emblazoned on her sweatshirt.

The singer was spotted with a friend Friday leaving Hot Pilates in West Hollywood in a comfy all-black outfit ... including a sweatshirt with the words, "Choose Empathy."

Selena's been a model of healthy living this month after leaving treatment for her mental health ... we've seen her hitting the slopes and going on nature hikes.

We broke the story ... Gomez checked into a facility a couple months ago following what we were told was an emotional breakdown. Sources close to her told us she's happy and healthy now.

Looks like she's keeping it up ... and set on spreading good vibes.