Jockey Victor Espinoza Back on Horse for First Time Since Near-Death Accident

Victor Espinoza Back in the Saddle ... First Horse Ride Since Near-Death Crash

Victor Espinoza's been taking steps to return to doing what he loves after nearly dying in a training accident, and he just took another huge step ... up onto a horse!!!

The famed jockey reportedly got back on a horse for the very first time Saturday at Santa Anita since his near-death injury in July. Victor hops aboard the horse, St. Joe Bay, and goes for a little ride.

Victor Espinoza getting a leg up for the first time since his injury working out Bobby Abu Dhabi over the summer at Del Mar. pic.twitter.com/NEI1FqAniU — Jeremy Balan (@BH_JBalan) January 5, 2019

We broke the story ... the Hall of Famer was severely injured after a horse he was riding went into cardiac arrest on the track last summer in Del Mar, California. Victor nearly lost his life in the fall when a bone chipped off his neck and just missed cutting an artery.



He's been on the road to recovery ever since, getting out of a neck brace in September and working his way back into riding shape.

According to BloodHorse, Espinoza's still going through physical therapy and isn't ready to get back to racing yet.

He's making big strides, though.