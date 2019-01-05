Kendall Jenner Getting Personal Sunday Night ... Will Share 'Raw Story' to Help People

Kendall Jenner to Share Personal 'Raw Story' to Help People, Kris Announces

Breaking News

Kendall Jenner is hoping to connect with people and help them by sharing a very personal story about herself ... but it's a mystery what that is for now.

Kris Jenner announced Saturday her "brave and vulnerable" daughter will be revealing the story on Twitter Sunday night, "In order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue."

She also shared a video of Kendall alluding to the topic.

Kendall mentions it has something to do with her life when she was 14 years old, but at the time she didn't have the massive social media following she does now.

Flash forward to today, as a 22-year-old, Kendall has more than 100 million Instagram followers and 27 mil on Twitter. So, whatever message she wants to get out there ... she'll definitely have a huge audience.

Kris doesn't list a time to tune in to Kendall's story other than Sunday night, but adds ... "be prepared to be moved."

We'll be watching.