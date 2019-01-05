Billy Porter Slays Singing 'A Star is Born' Song ... At Star-Studded Event

Billy Porter Sings 'Shallow' From 'A Star is Born' at Gold Meets Golden Event

EXCLUSIVE

A gathering of A-list celebs and top-notch athletes got an early Golden Globes appetizer, and there's nothing shallow about it ... except the name of the song.

"Pose" star Billy Porter performed the Golden-Globe nominated hit, "Shallow," at the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday at The House on Sunset in Weho. Mark Ronson -- who co-wrote the track with Lady Gaga and others for "A Star is Born" -- introduced him.

The midday gala brings celebrity actors and entertainers together with medal-winning Olympians to celebrate awards season and raise awareness and support for sports-related causes.

This year's attendees included Nicole Kidman -- seen here snapping a pic with Michelle Kwan and Paralympic medalists Amy Purdy and Tatyana McFadden -- Jessica Chastain, Edgar Ramirez, Amy Adams, Matt Bomer, Octavia Spencer, Jenna Dewan, Adam Rippon, Joe Alwyn and many more.

BTW ... Porter's also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series for "Pose." The show's Sunday night.

Good luck!