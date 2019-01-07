Andy Cohen New Personalized Umbrellas for NYE ... Come Get It Times Square Alliance!!!

Andy Cohen Gets Personalized Umbrellas After New Year's Eve Rant

EXCLUSIVE

Andy Cohen ﻿ain't about to let Johnny Law rain on his New Year's Eve plans, because the host is already gearing up for the next ball drop with a fancy new umbrella ... Times Square Alliance be damned!

We got Andy Monday in NYC and he flaunted his personalized umbrella ... bragging it would be with him for his next NYE broadcast. He also dared the now infamous Times Square Alliance to stop him.

You'll recall ... Andy threw a fit on-air during CNN's NYE broadcast last week after he claimed security ordered him to lose his umbrella in the pouring rain or risk losing the network's credentials for the next NYE show.

The Times Square Alliance fired back in response to Andy's rant, pouring water all over his claims.

It's clear Andy's not ready to squash the beef yet, and just might be praying for rain on Dec. 31, 2019.