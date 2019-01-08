'The Bachelor' Season Premiere Colton's Virginity Top of Mind

'The Bachelor' Couldn't Stop Making Virgin Jokes About Colton Underwood

As if the new 'Bachelor' didn't already know he was a virgin, his suitors (and the show at large) constantly reminded him during the season premiere ... and it got old fast.

Colton Underwood's journey got started Monday night, and as he was meeting the lovely ladies who'll be vying for his heart ...and apparently his crotch. His virginity was on the minds in the mouths of almost every girl. It was awkwardly charming at first, but quickly became a tired gag.

Even worse ... the virgin gimmicks quickly escalated from a chat to full-blown costumes just to land the joke. One girl popped a "cherry" balloon in front of Colton, another teased him with a real peach, and yet another took away his "V" card in a corny magic trick.

But, Alex D. of Boston took the cake (and the award for worst contestant thus far) by creeping out of the limo in a human-size sloth suit and lurching over to him in slow-mo ... staying committed to the whole sloth thing the entire way through.

It was cringeworthy to say the least. Fact is ... Colton's more than just his virginity -- here's hoping the producers of the show realized that before it's too late.