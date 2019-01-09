Layzie Bone 1 Step Closer to Getting Maury Povich'd Over Baby Girl

Layzie Bone Involved in Paternity Case Over Baby Girl

Layzie Bone's getting dragged to court in a new paternity case ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has filed a paternity complaint against the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper (government name, Steven Howse) on behalf of the baby's mother, Shateira Marketa Childress.

The baby's name is Sevyn Isreal Childress-Howse ... born in May 2018. The date of conception is listed as September 2017. The Department of Health and Human Services is looking to establish Layzie as the father in order to determine how much dough the rapper will have to fork over in child support.

It's interesting ... back in 2013, the same woman claimed in a paternity suit Layzie was the father of her one-and-a-half-year-old child, and it turned out she was right.

He's also the father to 3 other kids. We've reached out to Layzie ... so far, no word back.