Kip in 'Napoleon Dynamite' 'Memba Him?!

Aaron Ruell is best known for playing the technology-loving older brother, Kip -- who falls in love with his chatroom sweetheart, Lafawnduh -- in the 2004 cult classic, "Napoleon Dynamite." Guess what he looks like now!