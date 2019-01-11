Megyn Kelly Says She'll Be Back on TV This Year and She's Getting a New Dog!

Megyn Kelly I'll Be Back On TV This Year ... And I'm Gettin' a New Dog!!!

Megyn Kelly says 2019 will be a momentous year ... she'll be back on the air, and she's ready to take the plunge with a new pooch.

Megyn was out and about with hubby Doug Brunt Thursday night in NYC, and the way she put it ... it sounds like she knows where she's heading.

As we reported, Megyn struck a huge settlement with NBC after they took her off the air ... we're told around $35 million.

And, there's another big turn for 2019. Megyn's ready to dive back into the world of dogs, after her 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Basha, died last year. She's definitely in the market, although Doug seems tentative.

Advice ... rescue all the way!