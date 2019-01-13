Kylie Jenner Loses Most Liked Instagram Post to an Egg

Kylie Jenner Loses Most Liked IG Post to an Egg ... 18M+ and Counting

Breaking News

It's official ... more people like a photo of an egg (handsome in its own right) than they do a pic of Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, latching onto mama bear.

Kylie lost the coveted title of Instagram's most liked post on Sundyay to an account called world_record_egg ... which was created earlier this month with only one goal -- beat Kylie on IG. The account features just one post on its timeline ... a pic of a brown egg.

The photo of the egg just passed Kylie's milestone of 18,186,810 likes on Instagram, and the number's still rising. Prior to the defeat, Kylie's post from last February showing Stormi squeezing her mom's thumb with her tiny baby hands was the record holder.

Congrats to the egg gang for ... this ... we guess. Kylie's still rich, and we're sure she'll be back with something even cuter soon enough.

But for now ... Egg is King.