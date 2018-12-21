Travis Scott Can't Stop the Music ... Concert Following Concert

Travis Scott Hits Up After-Party and Grabs the Mic as Crowd Goes Insane

Travis Scott is working OT these days ... performing in front of thousands, and then performing in front of hundreds ... all in the same night.

The rapper hit up OHM Nightclub in Hollywood late Thursday night for an after-party following his INSANE concert at The Forum. Fans at his concert were so crazed, Travis asked at one point ... "What y'all ate for breakfast? Oh my geez."

View this post on Instagram LA I JUST WANNA KNOW WHAT YALL ATE FOR BREAKFAST OH MY GEEZEEE A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Dec 20, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Crazed fans were not the only ones turning up at The Forum for Travis -- Kylie was there with Kris and her BF, Corey Gamble.

The crowd at the concert was subdued compared to the die-hards at the after-party. They roared, jumped and damn near lost their minds ... especially when Kodak Black's "ZEZE" featuring Travis blared through the speakers.

It was a big day for Travis. TMZ broke the story first thing Thursday ... he'll be joining Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl halftime show. It's not without controversy ... some want Travis to drop out as a show of solidarity for the NFL boycott ... while others are saying carry on and shock the world.