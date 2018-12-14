Billboard Travis Scott is Winner in Album Dispute ... Sorry, Tekashi

Billboard Settles Tekashi 6ix9ine and Travis Scott #1 Album Beef, Travis Wins

EXCLUSIVE

We have a winner in Travis Scott and Tekashi69's battle for the top of the album charts -- and Billboard says it's Travis ... but admits it was ridiculously close.

A spokesperson for Billboard tells TMZ ... "In a historically close race, after a rigorous review of the process and the methodology by which the No. 1 ranking on last week’s Billboard 200 album chart was awarded to Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld,’ we concluded that no correction was warranted.”

You'll recall ... Travis' album was named #1 for the last week in November, but then Nielsen -- which compiles the sales data for Billboard -- said there was some discrepancy that it believed opened the door for Tekashi's "Dummy Boy" to take the top spot.

In essence ... they demanded a recount.

Now, Billboard says there was no need for the recount, and is going with the original data.

Bottom line ... Tekashi loses again. As if his federal indictment and jailing wasn't bad enough.