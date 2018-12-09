Tekashi69 Photos, Schmotos ... We're Not Taking a Plea Deal!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Attorney Vows 'No Plea Deal,' Despite Mounting Evidence

Tekashi69 is unfazed by the feds' collection of photos and videos, allegedly tying him to multiple crimes, and insists he's in no mood to play "Let's Make a Deal" ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... prosecutors submitted a stack of images to the judge, just to make the point that Tekashi needs to remain behind bars until his trial begins ... in September. The evidence seems pretty damning, but 6ix9ine's attorney says they're not flinching.

Lance Lazzaro tells us, "A plea deal is simply off the table, even if the feds offer one." He says they're prepared to go trial and prove Tekashi's innocence.

As we reported, prosecutors have pics and videos linking Tekashi and his crew, including Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, to at least 3 armed robberies and/or shootings in Brooklyn earlier this year.

It's true, none of the images show the rapper pulling a trigger, or even holding a weapon -- but the feds are alleging he was the mastermind behind the crimes, even if he didn't do the dirty work.

Still, Lazarro says his client "was never part of a conspiracy, plain and simple. Nor did he ever participate in any incidents that the government has alleged." He added, 6ix9ine is also not interested in "cooperating" with prosecutors -- aka snitching.