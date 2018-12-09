Travis Scott Gets Green Light to Block Bootleg Astroworld Gear at Shows

Travis Scott Cracks Down on Fake Concert Gear

Travis Scott wants his fans to have genuine, bona fide merchandise at his Astroworld shows ... and a judge has agreed to let him put the kibosh on any wannabe bootleggers.

According to new legal docs ... Travis and his company have the right to shut down any unauthorized selling of gear -- hats, shirts, fanny packs, etc. -- at his upcoming tour stops, which include Denver, Oakland, Phoenix and L.A.

Scott's also been approved to enlist law enforcement to seize any fake merch from hucksters trying to make a buck in or near the concert venues.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper isn't the first big star to institute a crackdown on unapproved peddling ... Beyonce and Jay-Z got a similar court order last summer at one of their "On the Run II" shows.

Bottom line -- don't mess with a musician's bottom line.