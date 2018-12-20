Kanye West Goes to Travis Scott Show in L.A., No 'SICKO MODE' Grudge

Kanye West It's Really All Love with Travis ... Hits Up Astroworld Show

Kanye West wants to show blood is always thicker than water ... so he hit up Travis Scott's concert to prove it.

Kanye and Kim were in the crowd at Trav's Astroworld tour stop at The Forum in L.A. Wednesday night ... and Ye looked like he was feeling the music.

This comes just days after Kanye expressed his frustration with Scott -- whom he considers family -- for allowing Drake to "sneak disses" at him on his hit song, "SICKO MODE."

As you'll recall ... Kanye went on a twitter tirade last week blasting Drake for threatening him and his family, but during the rant he also called out Travis for allowing Drake to diss him on 'SICKO.'

Specifically, Kanye took umbrage with Drake's "checks over stripes" lyrics on Trav's track ... meaning Nike over Adidas. Ye, obviously, is an Adidas man.

Kanye tweeted a day later that he and Travis met up and hashed things out ... but many thought there might be some side beef lingering between the 2.

Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

It looks like Kanye's practicing what he preached, though -- family first and always ... and all's well with the Kardashian family rappers.