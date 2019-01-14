Celine Dion Pulls Song 'I'm Your Angel' with R. Kelly from Streaming Services

Celine Dion has followed Lady Gaga's cue and is pulling her collab with R. Kelly from streaming services ... TMZ has learned.

The song -- "I'm Your Angel -- was recorded in 1998 and appeared on her holiday album, "These are Special Times," R. Kelly wrote the song but it did not appear on any of his albums.

The song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 6 weeks. It went certified platinum and sold more than 1.5 million copies. It was also nominated for a Grammy.

The song is in the process of being pulled by Celine's team.

The move comes in the wake of the #MuteRKelly movement which was triggered by the Lifetime docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."

R. Kelly has collabed with a number of artists, but so far only Celine and Gaga have made the move to pull their songs. The band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer but didn't pull the song.