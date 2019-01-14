Family of R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave, Joycelyn Savage, Demands Meeting

R. Kelly Joycelyn Savage's Fam Want to Meet ... Sans Kelly, Of Course

The family of one of R. Kelly's alleged sex slaves is demanding a meeting with their daughter ... but ONLY if her alleged captor isn't there.

A family attorney for Joycelyn Savage's parents fired off a letter to Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, Monday morning that spelled out a request for an in-person meeting between Joycelyn and her folks, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage. They don't want R. Kelly there.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, the Savages' lawyer says some of Kelly's former associates have made threats against Tim and Jonjelyn, which they say are now being investigated in Henry County, GA. This appears to be a different criminal investigation than the one that's already underway in nearby Fulton County, GA.

The Savages also make another thing clear ... they're terrified for their lives and refuse to meet with Joycelyn in Chicago without the presence of law enforcement.

The Savages say they want to meet with Joycelyn to determine once and for all whether her relationship with Kelly is in fact consensual. Ideally, they'd like to meet in Atlanta ... but say they're willing to meet in Chi-Town, only if it's at the State Attorney's Office.

You'll recall ... this is just the latest attempt by the Savages to make contact with their daughter, which began long before "Surviving R. Kelly" aired on Lifetime.