Baby Girl on 'The Bernie Mac Show' 'Memba Her?!

Dee Dee Davis is best known for playing the youngest trouble maker, Bryana "Baby Girl" Thomkins -- alongside her onscreen siblings, Jeremy Suarez and Camille Winbush -- in the hilarious family comedy, "The Bernie Mac Show." Guess what she looks like now!