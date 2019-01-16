Virgil Abloh's Off-White Show Stars Models in NFL Helmets Because Fashion

The F in NFL now stands for FASHION ... 'cause Wednesday morning, pro and college football team helmets were the hot accessories in Virgil Abloh's big runway show!
Abloh is one of the HOTTEST names in the industry -- and his Fall/Winter 2019 show at Paris Fashion Week was one of the most anticipated events!
Of course, people are talking about the unique clothing -- but the headwear is also getting some serious buzz.
From the Kansas City Chiefs to the L.A. Chargers to the University of Texas Longhorns ... model after model hit the runway looking ready for a full-speed collision!!! Some even wore dark visors!
Clemson got some love ... so did Iowa. The Colts. Even the Bengals were represented for some reason.
So ... does this mean people will start walkin' down the street lookin' like Andrew Luck? Probably not.
But hey, if fanny packs are back in style .... anything's possible.