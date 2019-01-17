Betty White Celebrating 97th Birthday with Poker Night with Friends

Betty White You Bet I'm Celebrating #97 ... It's Poker Night!!!

Betty White's been on this earth for 97 years, but she'll never stop hustlin' ... especially when it comes to playing cards.

The Hollywood legend's celebrating her 97th birthday today, and sources close to her tell TMZ she's using the special occasion as a reason to hook up with some friends Thursday night and play poker.

We're told Betty's poker pals go way back -- she's been anteing up with them for decades.

As for her health -- we're told Betty's feeling great and happy as ever. She was spotted out on a rainy day in Beverly Hills Wednesday, and as always ... she had nothing but smiles for her fans as she ran errands, accompanied by her driver.

As we told you ... the 'Golden Girls' star worked on her bday a couple years ago, but took it easy at a nice dinner with friends for her 96th.

Cheers to another year, Betty! Happy birthday!!!