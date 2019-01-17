Megyn Kelly Reports For Jury Duty During Her Unemployment

Megyn Kelly Ready For Jury Duty ... It's Been A While Since I've Had Time For This!!!

Megyn Kelly is keeping herself busy during her work furlough ... because she just reported for jury duty in New York, the first time in years she's had time to perform her civic duty.

The former NBC and Fox News host showed up Thursday morning at Manhattan Supreme Court, and she was ready for a long day ... Megyn was packing a couple newspapers, two crossword books, and an iPad with "Crazy Rich Asians" on deck.

We're guessing she's been hitting the gym in her downtime, too ... sounds like one heavy purse!

As you know ... Megyn hasn't been on the air since October, when she was ousted from NBC for her blackface remarks.

About to begin jury duty this morning. Slightly concerned about the effectiveness of the “I’m far too busy” excuse this time. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 17, 2019

Megyn was in a joking mood even before she showed up to the courthouse. Of course, you can really take advantage of funemployment when you're raking in around $35 million.

Watch ... Megyn says she hasn't served on a jury in forever, and she drops another hint about when she might return to TV.