Fake Jan Brady on 'The Brady Bunch Variety Hour' 'Memba Her?!

Fake Jan Brady on 'The Brady Bunch Variety Hour' 'Memba Her?!

Geri Reischl is best known for her role as Fake Jan Brady -- after the OG Jan (Eve Plumb) declined to participate in the reunion -- on the short-lived '70s variety show, "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour." Guess what she looks like now!