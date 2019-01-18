Larry Fitzgerald Sinks Hole-In-One ... In Round With Obama!!!

Larry Fitzgerald Sinks Hole-In-One In Round Of Golf With Barack Obama

Breaking News

What's better than a hole-in-one in a round of golf??

A HOLE-IN-ONE IN A ROUND OF GOLF WITH BARACK OBAMA!!!

Larry Fitzgerald knows that first hand ...'cause the Cardinals superstar aced the par-3 13th hole at Seminole Golf Club in Florida on Friday in front of the former President.

Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte reports Fitz and Obama played a foursome at the prestigious course with club prez Jimmy Dunne and Obama Foundation board member Glenn Hutchins.

The story goes like this ... Obama hit his tee shot first -- striking the green about 20 feet from the hole.

Larry hit his tee shot next ... and with an 8-iron from 162 yards out -- HE JARRED IT!!!

Per Rosaforte ... Larry was JACKED, screaming, "I’m playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one! This is unbelievable!”

Larry is no stranger to success on the links ... dude's a reported 10 handicap and has hit the course with guys like Tiger Woods in the past.

But ... bad news for Larry -- the ace means drinks are on him!!!

Something tells us that's a bill he won't mind footing, though.