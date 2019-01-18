Redskins Owner Dan Snyder $100 MILLION Yacht with IMAX Theater Like That, Jerry Jones?!

Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Buys $100 Million Superyacht with IMAX Theater

Today in rich people doing rich things ... Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder just bought a massive, $100 MILLION superyacht ... and it's got a freakin' IMAX THEATER!!!!

Fresh off news of Jerry Jones' $250 million, 357-foot superyacht purchase ... Snyder has officially entered the boat wars with his 305-foot yacht called "Lady S."

Jones' yacht has 2 helipads and a gym ... so Snyder had to one-up the Cowboys owner with a floating IMAX theater, which is reportedly the first EVER created ... and it reportedly cost $3 mil to install.

Snyder's new floating toy also has a helipad (just one) ... as well as 8K HD TVs and four VIP suites, according to The Guardian.

Snyder also owns a smaller, but still really dope yacht as well ... so, the more the merrier?

How will Jerry respond in this NFC East rivalry, water edition?? We're sure he'll come up with something.