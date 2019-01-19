Ariana Grande Mum On Allegedly Ripping Off Nokia for '7 Rings'

Ariana Grande smiled but had nothing to say about claims she ripped off another artist in the creation of her latest song, "7 Rings."

We got Ariana Friday night in L.A. leaving Rockwell Table and Stage, and had nothing to say about Princess Nokia's claim the lyrics to "7 Rings" are way too similar to her 1992 song, "Mine."

Ariana's lyrics -- “My wrists, stop watchin’, my neck is flossin’ / Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’ / You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it / I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

Nokia's lyrics -- “Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer / Hair blowing in the Hummer / Flip the weave, I am stunner / It’s mine, I bought it/It’s mine, I bought it.”

Ariana perks up a little when we congratulate her on Coachella, waiving as she drives away in the night.