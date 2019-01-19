Indigenous People's March MAGA Kids Harass Elder Vietnam Vet ... In Washington D.C.

MAGA Hat High Schoolers Harass Native American Vietnam Vet

A mob of MAGA hat-wearing teenagers swarmed around a Native American Vietnam veteran to harass and drown out his peaceful demonstration -- and the scene was tense.

The face-off went down Friday at the D.C. National Mall -- near Arlington National Cemetery -- where Omaha elder Nathan Phillips, who served in the Vietnam War, was drumming and singing toward the tail end of the Indigenous People's March.

According to local reports, a large group of men -- including many young boys who were wearing MAGA gear -- descended upon Phillips and began mocking him ... with one student getting right up in his face as he peacefully tried reciting his song.

What's depicted here is sickening ... many of the boys are mimicking Phillips' singing in a demeaning manner as they surround him and a few lingering marchers. As you can see, one of the boys stands face-to-face with Phillips with a smug grin on his face as he continues to drum.

Phillips addressed the altercation afterward in an emotional explanation of why he was singing, and how he internalized what had just happened to him. He explains how youth used to interact with elders, and how times have changed for the worse.

His name is Nathan Phillips. A Vietnam veteran. Here he speaks about the incident.



“I wish I could see that energy, of that mass of young men, making this country really, really, great... Helping those that are hungry.”



Video Via @LeMeTellUSumtin pic.twitter.com/ven8Z034kF — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) January 19, 2019

Fortunately, there are no reports of violence breaking out ... but it appears like these kids were on the verge of something nefarious. Some of the boys have been reported as Covington Catholic High School students in Park Hills, KY. It's unclear why they were in D.C., but it's possible they were there in support of the March for Life, which took place the same day.

Students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky wearing #MAGA hats mocked an elder at the #IndigenousPeoplesMarch on the national mall. The Superintendent of Schools Diocese of Covington @supmikeclines was in DC with them.

Call the Catholic school at 859-491-2247 pic.twitter.com/K4h3t9WFts — Leau Est La Vie Camp (@NoBayouBridge) January 19, 2019

Covington's website temporarily crashed Saturday as tons of people demanded answers from Principal Bob Rowe and other faculty. A communications rep for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington released a statement on the matter saying, "We are just now learning about this incident and regret it took place. We are looking into it."

Ironically, CCHS' mission statement reads ... "At Covington Catholic, our primary purpose is to embrace the gospel message of Jesus Christ in order to educate young men spiritually, academically, physically, and socially. With this focus, we are Building Minds and Living Faith."

We've reached out to Covington Catholic High School for comment ... it appears their phone line is busy, as calls are not going through.