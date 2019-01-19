Oprah Does Drake's 'In My Feelings' Challenge for Magazine Shoot

Oprah's a little late to the Drake party, but she's got her own take on his viral dance challenge that'll definitely have you feeling some type of way ... weak with laughter.
O was doing a photo shoot this weekend for the new cover of February's Oprah Magazine issue, and it looks like there'll be a spread that captures some of her best dance moves to "In My Feelings."
Her official Oprah Magazine IG account even had a message for Drizzy ... "#Drake, we think it's time to remix #InMyFeelings to, 'Op-rah, do you love me? Are you riding?'"
Her version is certainly a lot safer than other people's spin on it, and perhaps unsurprisingly ... Oprah's got some killer moves in the old tool belt!
No official word from Drake yet, but ya know he's gotta be loving the huge plug from O herself. #ScorpionSZN continues it seems ... even 6 months later.