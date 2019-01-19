Ray J's Bday Car Buying Spree Helps Land Charity $165k

Ray J Bday Car Buying Spree Good for Me ... And Charity!!!

Remember the insane shopping spree Ray J went on for his 38th birthday? Turns out, he didn't stop with treating himself to a brand new Maybach and Lincoln -- he also splurged on a classic car ... for a good cause.

We broke the story ... the R&B singer dropped $410,000 on whips for himself and his wife, Princess Love, at Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday.

According to sources close to Ray, he opened up his checkbook again. We're told he and his pal RD Whittington, owner of Luxury Auto Collection, split a $165k tab on a yellow 1967 Chevy Camaro ... and all the cash goes to charity.

We're told the money for the classic ride will be donated to Childhelp, a foundation that helps victims of child abuse.

As for the plan for the whip moving forward ... Ray's manager, David Weintraub, tells us they'll bring the car to 60 Years of Miracles: Drive The Dream Gala in February to continue to raise awareness for Childhelp.

Gotta love it when a birthday plan comes together ... and has an extra happy ending.