DJ Paul Says MLK Would Be Proud, Being Black is in Style Now

EXCLUSIVE
DJ Paul says African-Americans have a lot to be happy about as the nation celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day ... because being black is in right now.
We asked the Three 6 Mafia rapper how he felt about the state of race relations heading into the holiday -- and he was totally optimistic ... probably more so than most people would be.
DJP, who's from Memphis -- the city where Dr. King was assassinated -- called 2018 a great year for black people, and he named some milestones to back up his claim.
Bottom line for Paul, this year's a big W for Dr. King.
As for the "I Have a Dream" speech -- Paul says we're almost there, and Drake will be the ultimate barometer of when racism is dead. Puzzled? Just watch his take.