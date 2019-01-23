Transgender Ex-Navy SEAL Kristin Beck Bashes Ban on Military Service

Trans Ex-Navy Seal Bashes Ban on Trans In Military ... We're Deadly Soldiers Too!!!

President Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military doesn't make any sense to retired Navy SEAL Kristin Beck ... because she says trans soldiers are just as effective killing machines as their counterparts.

Kristin, a transgender woman and former SEAL Team Six member, tells TMZ ... the reasoning behind the ban -- trans service members aren't as lethal -- doesn't hold water, because she knows lots of openly trans people in the military who are great at their jobs.

Trump's ban barring most trans people from serving in the military was revived Tuesday, after a 5 to 4 vote by the SCOTUS ... and Kristin is pissed!

Watch ... Kristin explains why trans service members are just as effective, and she says it's an awful idea to turn away people who are willing to serve our country.