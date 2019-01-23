'Jersey Shore' Vinny Makes Pitch to Kim Kardashian to Free The Situation

Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' Hey Kim, Free Mike!!!

Vinny Guadagnino made his pitch that fellow "Jersey Shore" star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino could do way more good if he weren't behind bars ... and he made the pitch to Kim Kardashian.

We got Vinny Tuesday at LAX, and he said his buddy is doing fine behind bars. He was worried, but he's been assured by Mike's wife, Lauren, he's doing great.

After some talk about getting jacked in prison, Vinny makes his pitch to Kim, who's batting 3-0 in her effort to free certain inmates.

We're guessing Mike shouldn't hold his breath.