Luke Bryan & Jake Owen First, We Catch Some Waves ... THEN We Hit the Stage!!!

Luke Bryan and Jake Owen Paddleboard Photos

Jake Owen and Luke Bryan are a little bit country and little bit surfer dude -- at least for this weekend -- while they're partying on la playa in Mexico.

The country superstars attempted to catch some waves -- on paddleboards, not surfboards -- in Tulum, where Luke's annual Crash My Playa festival is going down. Looks like Jake had a little more luck than Luke ... but only a little. Hey, they're Nashville bros ... no one's expecting them to hang ten.

Luke's wife, Caroline Boyer, and Jake's GF, Erica Hartlein, hung on the beach while the guys tried their best to look epic on waves. They returned to their natural habitat in the evening ... rocking the stage for the 4-day festival. Funniest moment of the night -- Luke getting whacked by a fan's bra. A REALLY big bra.

We think Luke put it best ... strip it down!!!