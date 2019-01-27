Jimmy Kimmel Beach Rental Home Swatted Man Threatens Explosives

Jimmy Kimmel's Hermosa Beach Rental Home Swatted with Threats of Explosives

EXCLUSIVE

A beach house owned by Jimmy Kimmel was the scene of a massive police presence last night ... in what appears to be a swatting situation ... TMZ has learned.

Eyewitnesses tell us a slew of cops swarmed Kimmel's Hermosa Beach home -- a house that is not his primary residence. We're told Jimmy and his family were not there. A friend of his -- Adam Perry Lang --was staying at the house.

Police helicopters were flying above, and there was also at least one police-operated drone. We're told houses adjacent to Kimmel's corner lot were evacuated as a precaution. Cops tell us they were there for hours before they were able to establish contact with Lang.

TMZ has obtained dispatch audio of cops explaining ... a male called 911, said he had two explosives in the home and he'd assaulted his girlfriend with a rifle.

Hermosa Beach PD won't confirm these details, and would only say police activity on Kimmel's block had ended with one person in custody. We've learned the person taken into custody was Lang, who apparently woke up, walked outside and was escorted to a police car without incident.

Jimmy went to the Hermosa Beach Police Department Sunday at around noon and bailed the friend out. We're told cops have not yet formally cleared Lang, but it looks like someone outside the home called the threat in and Lang was also a victim.

Cops found no explosives, weapons or any evidence of a shooting inside the house.

Police tell us no one involved in the incident was injured.