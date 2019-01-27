'L&HH' Star Dream Doll Hard Core Homage to Lil' Kim ... During 'Funeral' Shoot

'L&HH' Star Dream Doll Pays Homage to Lil' Kim for 'Funeral' Shoot

Lil' Kim's legacy is alive and well, even during a funeral ... just check out "Love & Hip Hop" star Dream Doll's living tribute to her hip-hop idol.

The 'L&HHNY' MC recently did a photo shoot recreating many of Kim's iconic looks as part of a music video she's doing for her new track, "Funeral," which features Lil' Kim.

Check out the pics -- they're a dead-on impression of some of Kim's most stunning shoots and visuals, including her blue outfit and wig for the "Crush On You" music vid, Kim's "Got D***" campaign from '03, her "How Many Licks" album cover, her 1999 Interview Magazine Louis Vuitton cover shoot, and more. Lucky for DD, there was no shortage of inspiration.

Sources close to Dream Doll tell us production for the photo shoot and the music video -- which is still in the works -- ran her team upwards of $10,000 and took 12 hours to complete. We're told DD looks up to Kim and wanted to pay homage to her in this project.

She was styled by Looks by Lunden, BTW. Helluva job if we do say so ourselves.