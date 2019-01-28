2 Chainz & Adam Scott Interactive Super Bowl Ad Helps You Make Ca$h Money!!!

2 Chainz & Adam Scott Team Up for Super Bowl, Interactive Expensify Spot

2 Chainz and Adam Scott are partnering up to put cash in your pocket -- or at least to teach you how to get some green, and there's a Super Bowl connection.

The finance management company Expensify recruited 2C and AS -- an odd, but hilarious pairing -- to star in a new music video for the song, "Expensify This." The video/commercial has a cool interactive feature -- if you download their app and take pics of the receipts that show up in the vid ... you'll earn the chance to stack a little dough or win other prizes.

The video itself is like a mock hip-hop video, but the tune's pretty catchy. BTW, the whole point of the app is to more easily manage your finances with just a snap of a photo. We're told the company also plans to run a Super Bowl spot during the second quarter, so they're dropping some coin on the campaign -- just north of $5 mil for a 30-second spot.

And, that's just to air it ... Adam and Chainz fees not included!