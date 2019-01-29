'Bachelor' Contestant Caelynn Tells Colton She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

'Bachelor' Contestant Caelynn Opens Up to Colton About Being Sexually Assaulted

Caelynn Miller-Keyes -- one of the remaining contestants on "The Bachelor" vying for Colton Underwood's love -- became the first to ever share her #MeToo story on the show ... and it was extremely emotional.

Caelynn was on a one-on-one date with Colton on Monday night's episode when she decided to open up ... telling him she was sexually assaulted when she was a sophomore in college in 2014, after attending a frat party with 3 girlfriends.

She said ... "They drugged our wine. I woke up the next morning and I was completely naked in my bed and had no memory of the night before. And, I had like a small vision of a guy in my bed, and I just had this pit in my stomach like something really bad happened last night."

The former Miss USA runner-up added that her friend called her the next day and told her all 3 of them were sexually assaulted by various men ... and they all got away with it except for one student who was expelled.

Colton expressed his deep sympathy, calling what happened to Caelynn "devastating."

Caelynn, who was crowned Miss North Carolina 2018, opened up about being a sexual assault survivor last year ... but Monday's convo with Colton was the first time he learned about it.

Miller-Keyes added the aftermath of the assault was horrible, as she was initially denied a rape kit by a hospital and had to go to another one. She said the whole experience was "so painful and it screws up every ounce of you."

Caelynn is one of 13 women remaining on Colton's season.