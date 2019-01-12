'Bachelor' Couple Arie and Lauren Spotted at Airport with Wedding Dress in Hand

'Bachelor' Couple Arie & Lauren Took No Chances with Wedding Dress ... En Route to Hawaii

'Bachelor' stars and soon-to-be husband and wife Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham appear to be real hands-on for their wedding ... as in, not letting anyone else put their hands on her dress.

The couple were spotted a few days ago at the Kahului Airport in Hawaii with their luggage, including a white wedding dress bag. It's clear there are some items just too important to let out of their sight.

Arie and Lauren are set to get married Saturday at Haiku Mill in Maui, nearly a year after he proposed to her on the 'After the Final Rose' episode. Of course, this came after he proposed to Becca on the season finale ... but changed his mind and begged for Lauren back.

The 2 are also expecting their first child together -- a girl -- so they have more than just their nuptials to celebrate.

Congrats!