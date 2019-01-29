LAPD Needs Help Identifying Man Who Brutally Assaulted Women

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a scumbag who punched two women in the face multiple times and is still on the run.
LAPD released this brutal footage of a muscular man assaulting two women on Saturday in DTLA. In the video you can see him flee on foot, and we're told he's still at large. Warning ... the video is pretty graphic, showing him repeatedly striking the women.
Law enforcement sources tell us the guy was arguing with a hot dog street vendor that night and holding up a line. One of the women asked if he could wrap it up so other people could order ... and the man turned around and socked her right in the face.
We're told her female friend tried to intervene, and was quickly struck as well. He then went off on both of them before bolting.
Cops are asking anyone who knows this guy or his whereabouts to contact LAPD at (213) 486-6606.