A$AP Rocky Come for the 'Peso' ... Stay for Drake & Travis Scott's Hit!!!

A$AP Rocky Brings Out Drake, Does His Best Travis Scott Impression

Travis Scott might be in Atlanta prepping for the Super Bowl ... but his music is alive and well in L.A., thanks to A$AP Rocky and Drake.

A$AP played to a sold-out crowd at The Forum in Inglewood Thursday night, and his fans went nuts when Drizzy made a surprise appearance. Bringing out all-star guests isn't so unusual at hip-hop shows ... but, what was really shocking was the song they performed together -- Travis' "SICKO MODE."

It's unusual because the fact is ... over the years there's been a thing between Travis and Rocky. Or, at least, between some of their casual fans. Check it out ... back in 2015, someone got it twisted and called Travis by the wrong name.

Trav was PISSED and unleashed on the poor sap.

In any event ... the Forum crowd was hyped to hear "SICKO MODE" and Drake left Rocky's fans wanting more after a couple of tracks. A great time was had by all. Just don't tell Travis.