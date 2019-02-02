Cardi B Offset Hit Up Atlanta Strip Club During Super Bowl Weekend

Cardi B, Offset Happy Together at ATL Strip Joint

Cardi B and Offset are clearly re-establishing the family unit ... by enjoying a night out together at a strip club!!!

The couple hit up OAK in Atlanta Saturday at around 3 AM. They hung out together and enjoyed the show, all the while protected by security.

Cardi's the headliner Saturday night at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the State Farm Arena. Migos is performing at Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend.

Cardi's made it clear ... there may have been some bumps in the road in her marriage, but she and Offset are determined to make it work.

We got Cardi Thursday at LAX as she FaceTimed her hubby. She didn't have a lot to say but made it clear ... the relationship is in repair mode.