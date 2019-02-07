Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson Dies At 83, MLB's First Black Manager

Frank Robinson Dies At 83 ... MLB's First Black Manager

Frank Robinson -- a Baltimore Orioles superstar and MLB's first-ever black manager -- died at 83 on Wednesday ... Major League Baseball confirmed.

Robinson was one of the greatest hitters in the game's history ... playing 21 seasons and batting .294 with 2,943 hits and 586 home runs.

The Hall of Famer's resume is legendary -- he was a 2-time MVP, a 2-time World Series winner, the MLB's Rookie of the Year in 1956 ... AND a triple-crown winner in 1966.

Before his playing days ended ... he was named player-manager of the Indians in 1975 -- making him the MLB's first-ever black manager.

He went on to manage the Giants, Orioles, Expos and Nationals -- piling up over 1,000 career wins.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of our friend, colleague and legend, who worked in our game for more than 60 years," MLB commish Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Frank’s wife Barbara, daughter Nichelle, their entire family and the countless fans who admired this great figure of our National Pastime."