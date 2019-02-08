Antonio Brown Destroyed By Little Kids In Dodgeball Game

Antonio Brown Destroyed By Kids ... In Dodgeball Game

Wanna see an NFL superstar get dominated by a bunch of kids in dodgeball??

Good ... 'cause Antonio Brown took on a park full of children Thursday -- AND GOT DESTROYED!!!

It all went down at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica ... where the Steelers receiver decided to pop by for some talks, laughs and competition.

AB spoke with the kids in a classroom -- one of his powerpoint slides read, "Shared Goals! Shared Victory!" -- and then he posed for some pics.

But then, they all went out to the blacktop ... and it was game on.

Brown decided to go one vs. everyone -- and seemed like he might hold his own.

But, the kids started firing away ... and yeah, it wasn't long before AB was relegated to the sidelines.

It's a fun moment for Brown, who hasn't had the best offseason -- he's been involved in Steelers drama AND a recent domestic dispute -- but props to the guy for taking time out for the kids.