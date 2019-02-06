Antonio Brown Seeking Full Custody of Daughter ... After Baby Mama Incident

Antonio Brown Seeking Full Custody of Daughter After Baby Mama Incident

Breaking News

Antonio Brown says his baby mama is a liar who's caused "irreparable harm" to their daughter by falsely accusing him of domestic violence ... so says AB who's now seeking full custody of the kid.

TMZ Sports spoke with Brown's attorney Darren Heitner who says the allegation Brown shoved his 30-year-old baby mama during a January altercation is completely false ... despite what the woman initially told cops.

As we previously reported, the woman told police she had been at Brown's home on January 17th to drop off their daughter ... and that's when things went sideways.

Brown's attorney claims the NFL star is concerned with the woman's behavior and decision to include the child in the police report ... so now he'll fight for full custody of their child.

"The complainant unnecessarily involved my client’s minor child in her false reporting, causing irreparable harm to a minor child," Heitner says.

"Therefore, Antonio Brown’s family law attorney, Jaclyn Soroka, Esq. will be filing an action with the Court today seeking full legal custody of his child accordingly."

Brown has not been arrested or charged with a crime in the domestic violence investigation.