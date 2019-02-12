A$AP Rocky Proclaims Himself ... The Best Director Of My F***ing Generation!!!

A$AP Rocky: I'm the Best Music Video Director of My Generation

A$AP Rocky just declared himself the best music video director of his generation ... humblebrag much?

We got the rapper out Monday at LAX, and Rocky kinda jokes -- we think -- about how he needs a Grammy for Best Music Video. In case you missed it ... Childish Gambino got the statue Sunday night for "This is America."

And, in case you didn't know ... Rocky does direct a bunch of his own videos, so he knows a thing or two about what goes into making them. Our photog jokingly tells Rocky he shoulda ran up onstage and snagged the award, and this image had Rocky laughing at the idea of busting a Kanye.

Check it out ... Rocky also weighs in on Cardi B making history.