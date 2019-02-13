Browns' David Njoku 'Excited' for Kareem Hunt ... We're Real Contenders

Browns' David Njoku 'Excited' for Kareem Hunt, We're Real Contenders

Cleveland Browns stud tight end David Njoku says he's "excited" to play with Kareem Hunt next season -- telling TMZ Sports the RB will only add more firepower to an already explosive offense.

"I'm really excited that he's here," Njoku said ... "I know he can definitely help our offense in years to come rather than just next year."

You already know the backstory with Hunt ... but Njoku says he's "comfortable" playing with the former Chiefs star and wants to help him move forward with his career.

Njoku is also STOKED to get back on the field with Baker Mayfield.

"Baker coming to Cleveland is one of the greatest things that's ever happened to us. His mindset, his mentality ... he's the man!"

Of course, Cleveland hasn't won a division title since 1989 -- but Njoku is confident 2019 will be the year the Dawg Pound gets back in the postseason ... thanks to stars like Nick Chubb, Antonio Callaway, Jarvis Landry and others.

"We're very confident in each other ... and it's going to be a very fun year next year."

We also spoke with Njoku about his brothers -- who are also freak athletes and will both be playing college ball next season -- and he says he wouldn't be surprised if they're all balling in the league at the same time!!