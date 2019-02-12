Lions GM Bob Quinn We Passed On Kareem Hunt ... 'I Want Good People'

Lions GM Says Detroit Passed On Kareem Hunt, 'I Want Good People'

Breaking News

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn says his team DID consider signing Kareem Hunt ... but ultimately passed, saying, "I want good people in this organization."

The Lions brass held a Q&A session for season-ticket holders at Ford Field on Monday ... when Quinn opened up to a fan on why Kareem is in a Browns jersey now and not a Lions one.

Bob didn't hold back ... saying the troubled RB did NOT fit the mold of the kind of player they want on their team.

Just asked & answered at the Member Summit pic.twitter.com/P5hCjIm2Mv — Kyle Mansour (@Kyle_Mansour) February 12, 2019

"We talked about it internally and he’s a player that we didn’t feel comfortable bringing to the Lions for numerous issues."

"I stand by that. That’s my word. I want good players and I want good people in this organization.”

Of course, Browns GM John Dorsey seems to disagree ... after signing Kareem on Monday he said, "Given what we know about Kareem through our extensive research, we believe he deserves a second chance."

The Lions don't play the Browns in 2019 ... but, it seems now both fanbases will be keeping a close eye on the RB next season.