Tekashi 6ix9ine, Chyna & Lil Xan Release New Music for Pornhub's V-Day Album

Welcome to Valentine's Day 2019 -- where Pornhub wants to help you get lucky by getting some of your favorite artists together on one album for one theme ... love, baby!!!

Pornhub is releasing a 6-track album in partnership with Create Music Group, which features hip-hop acts like Tekashi69, Blac Chyna, Lil Xan, PnB Rock, Asian Doll, 24hrs, MadeinTYO and DJ Akademiks (who raps, apparently) as Lil AK.

The album kicks off with a seductive prelude from BC, who goes into graphic detail about what she wants to do this Valentine's Day. Her "song" is aptly titled "Pornhub Valentine."

Next up, we got 6ix9ine -- who seems to have cut this before getting busted by the feds. Gotta say, this is a different side to Tekashi that a lot of folks probably haven't heard before ... auto-tune croonin' to the tune of "LANES."

Lil Xan shows up here, too, for a song called "Shake It," but his is a little more trappy-friendly (and basic, TBH) than Tekashi's. He's got two consistent lines ... "She a bad h**," and "Shake it, whoa." It's a little dizzying after a while -- that's just our take, though.

Keep in mind, this just a sneak peek of what's on the rest of the album. And, if you're so inclined ... you could also get one-day of free access to Pornhub's premium service on Thursday, in addition to this little number.

Win-win!!!